Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have protested the alleged imposition of candidates on them by Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of the local government election in the state.

The aggrieved members, who stormed the Oyo State Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, on Friday, were seen with different placards, expressing their displeasure over possible imposition.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read “Oyo East LG says no to imposition”, “Oyo East PDP wants to pry election please”, “LG Primary election save us from imposition in Oyo East LG Council”, “We want a free and fair primary election.”

The election, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, is expected to come up in May this year, but the protesters said the party leaders and Mr Makinde are planning to impose candidates who have already served as caretaker Chairmen.

One of the protesters, Lukman Adeyanju, who spoke on behalf of others, said “we want the party to go by laid down procedures that mandate a primary election at local level to have consensus candidates. This will help have a level playing ground.”

Some other inscriptions that corroborated Mr Adeyanju’s position read as follows: “Oyo state PDP elders and stakeholders flashback, remember what killed PDP. They don’t wish the masses well”, “We say no to the imposition of candidate”, “Don’t open the door for mass defection ahead of 2023 Oyo East local government PDP warns” and “Imposition kills the party, don’t use it” among others.

Mr Makinde’s Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, who addressed the protesters on behalf of the governor “pleaded with the members of the party and assured that Governor Seyi Makinde will not do anything that is contrary to the will of the people.”

Also, the party’s spokesperson, Akeem Olatunji, denied the imposition allegations.

He simply said “nobody is forcing anyone on anybody” when our correspondent contacted him.