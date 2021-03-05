ADVERTISEMENT

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has praised the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for putting the state on the path to progress.

Mr Tinubu spoke Friday during the commissioning of the Agege-Pen Cinema flyover bridge. The 1.4km bridge connects Agege to Iju-Ishaga and Lagos-Ota road.

The APC leader thanked the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for delivering a landmark project and the leadership of the Lagos House of Assembly for approving the budget for the construction of the bridge.

“We thank this administration for not letting us down, we thank you for being who you are and who we think you are even before the election,” said Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.

“Ever since Babajide Sanwo-Olu became the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it right for the progress and development of the state. Those of you at the cabinet have developed an equal determination to develop and rebuild for the people of Lagos state,” he added.

Mr Tinubu added that the current administration is a team of” “great performers and doers”, who are capable of building Lagos back to progress.

The construction of the Agege-Pen Cinema bridge commenced in 2017, during the administration of the former governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning of the bridge coincided with his 648 days in office, saying it is a big achievement for his administration.

The governor said the completion of the bridge was a promise fulfilled to Lagosians as it will bring more economic benefits and faster travel time for the Agege environment and the state at large.

“We stand here with a lot of positive memories because we are here to deliver a landmark project. The Agege Pen cinema bridge will bring growth to businesses and activities in the area will lead to progress and development of the state,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu appreciated the contractors that handled the project, the Lagos State House of Assembly for cooperating with the government and other parties that saw to the completion of the bridge.

“When the bridge was under construction, it provided employment for 350 engineers, and thousands of artisans and high number of unskilled labourers.”

The state governor said the flyover bridge would bridge more opportunities to Agege and environs and enhance further growth of the state.

“Agege deserves more, we will go back and see how all of the infrastructure from Ojodu Berger, the road brings relief and bring positive development to this neighbourhood,” Mr Sanwo-Olu added.

Also speaking at the commissioning, Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, said the project shows the level of collaboration between the House of Assembly and the executive.

He said the budget for the construction of the bridge was introduced and approved under his leadership, adding that they are ready to support the executive for the progress of Lagos state.