The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reappointed his former Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinteriwa, and the Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo, into his cabinet.

Their names were part of the list of four commissioner nominees sent to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and approval on Thursday.

The other nominees include Charles Titiloye and Aminu Olayiwola.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale, the governor requested members of the House to give their approval to the list in view of the urgent need to fast-track the instrumentality of governance.

The move is a step away from his posture in the last administration, where the governor took his time before appointing his cabinet.

Mr Oleyelogun pledged that the House would give the request expeditious treatment to ensure the governor started work without any hindrance.

The House had earlier approved 40 appointees for the governor during the week, which included his media team.

Besides his former Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, who was not reappointed, the governor retained his media team, which worked for him throughout his last administration.

Mr Akeredolu also dissolved all Boards and Parastatals, except the statutory ones in the State, “with immediate effect.”

The chairmen, political appointees and non-career employees in all boards and parastatals in were directed to handover all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.

This is even as he appointed Adam Zikrullahi Chandy as chairperson, Muslim Welfare Board.