An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that seven men be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo, for alleged arson and murder during the Sasha market crisis.

The police charged Tajudeen Oladunni, 50; Saburi Lawal, 37; Ojo Joshua, 25; Adekunle Olanrewaju, 38; Olagunju James, 24; Rasaq Yahya, 32 and Olaide Olawuyi, 20 with six counts bordering on conspiracy, arson and murder.

Magistrate I.O. Osho, did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Ms Osho adjourned the matter until May 11, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Foluke Oladosu, told the court that the suspects conspired with others, at large, to commit the offence.

Ms Oladosu said, on February 12, at about 10 a.m., at Sasha market, Ibadan, the suspects caused the death of Adeola Shakirudeen, when they beat him up.

The police also alleged that the suspects caused the death of 31 others.

The prosecution also alleged that the suspects set fire on two houses, belonging to Adelabu Ibrahim and caused N50 million damage.

The police also alleged that the suspects also burnt down a house, belonging to Osuolale Akindele and destroyed property worth N20 million.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 6, and 316 and punishable under sections 443 and 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

(NAN)