A student of the Babcock University in Ogun State has been caught in a viral video assaulting a colleague for wearing his flip flops apparently without permission.

The institution is a private university owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that both students are freshers and share the same room.

While the identities of the two students are unknown as of the time of this report, social media users have expressed outrage over the student’s physical assault on his colleague.

“You dey mad? Gerraout! Stupid boy. Don’t wear my slippers,” the student could be heard saying in the video as others watched him molest his colleague.

Many social media users condemned the assault saying senior students in most private institutions in Nigeria have a history of brutalising their junior colleagues.

Reaction

Meanwhile, the authorities of the institution in a statement by the Director of Marketing and Communications, Joshua Suleiman, said the matter has been reported and would be investigated.

“The attention of Babcock University Administration has been dawn to a recent video clip on social media showing a scuffle between two 100-level students of the institution.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fight resulted from lack of restraint by a student who alleged his roommate of using his pair of slippers without his permission/consent.

“With our zero tolerance for bullying, and physical violence of any form, the university administration finds this conduct abominable and most unacceptable and is, therefore, taking appropriate steps to address it accordingly.

“The university also condemns the conduct of the students who, rather than separating the two students fighting, and or reporting same to the authorities immediately, instead concentrated on video-recording the incident.

“As an institution of conscientiousness, Babcock University will continue to create a safe, as well as upholds its values of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among our students. We are committed to pursuing our goal to nurture God-fearing leaders for Nigeria and beyond.”

Watch the video below:

Babcock student reportedly beating up a younger student because of Slippers 😲pic.twitter.com/ZVBr8Aa4xO — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) March 2, 2021