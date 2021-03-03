ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sacked some political appointees including personal assistants, special assistants, and senior special assistants with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Akeredolu was sworn-in on February 24 for his second term of office.

Olabode Richards, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a press statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Akure, said Mr Akeredolu thanked them for their selfless services and dedication to duty during his first tenure.

According to him, the governor, subsequently, approved the appointment of Bola Alabi as the new Chief of Protocol (COP).

Mr Alabi, a legal practitioner, served as the Deputy Chief of Protocol (DCOP) in the first term of the governor. Olufunke Bisi Aruna was appointed as the new DCOP.

The statement also stated that the governor “had approved that Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend the OSRC media group as chairman and members of the committee”.

Also, Bayo Olafusi had equally been nominated as a member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission.

The statement stated that his (Olafusi) name would be forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

“The governor urges them to discharge their duties effectively, with utmost responsibility deserving of their offices,” Mr Richards said in the statement.

He also said 37 other appointments had been approved by the governor. (NAN)