A mob at Onimalu on Koloba Road, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos, on Wednesday tied a teenager to an electric pole for allegedly stealing his mother’s cooking stand.

The teenager identified simply as Sunkanmi, allegedly stole the local cooking stand known as ‘Adogan’ at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a witness who asked not to be named, ”some residents of Onimalu caught Sunkanmi with the cooking stand and demanded an explanation from him but he could not give a satisfactory account”.

The witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that ”Sunkanmi had been stealing for a long time”.

“This boy once stole my car battery and some other valuables in my area,”’ he said. “He has been stealing for a very long time and has been caught several times.”

A relative of the teenager, who was at the scene, said his mother had given him money to go and learn any handiwork.

NAN reports as Sunkanmi was still tied on the pole, his mother rushed to the scene and beat him so much that the mob quickly untied him and shielded him from his mother’s fury.

Sunkanmi told the crowd that the cooking stand belonged to his mother and he stole it with the intention of selling it.

He claimed that he wanted to sell the item to raise money to take care of himself.

“I decided to steal it and sell because I am not well taken care of,” he said.

He was later released to his mother with a warning never to engage in crime again. (NAN)