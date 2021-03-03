ADVERTISEMENT

The Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the remand of Kamolideen Baale, 28, and Tunde Tawa, 26, over the alleged kidnapping of their neighbour’s five-year-old boy.

The defendants were also accused of demanding N60,000 ransom from the boy’s parents.

The magistrate, P.E. Nwaka, ordered that the defendants, facing a two-count charge of alleged conspiracy and kidnapping, be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos.

They were remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The case was adjourned until March 16.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 8.30 p.m. on February 11, at No. 57, Freeman St., Kadara, Ebute-Meta area of Lagos.

He said the defendants lured the five-year-old boy from their house with some sweets.

According to him, the defendants went ahead to call his parents, demanding N60,000 ransom to release him.

Mr Nurudeen said that when the parents reported the kidnapping to the police, an investigation was conducted and the boy was found in the custody of the defendants.

The offences contravened Sections 411 and 271 (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 271 (3) stipulates 21 years imprisonment for the offence of kidnapping with ransom requests.

(NAN)