A late night inferno has gutted Sabo market in Oyo town, Oyo State.
Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that goods and property worth billions of naira were destroyed in the incident.
The fire, reportedly started around 10:00 p.m., and spread to most parts of the market.
Some traders, whose shops and valuables were caught in the fire, were said to be lamenting and counting their losses.
The cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained at the time of filing this report.
Sources also told PREMIUM TIMES that fire fighters had arrived the scene and efforts to put out the fire were ongoing.
The Director of Operation Oyo State Fire Service, Adeleke Ismail, could not be reached as of the time of this report as his line was not connecting.
The state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, did not respond to calls and text messages, too.
