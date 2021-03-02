ADVERTISEMENT

Academic activities at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, were on Tuesday disrupted by protesting lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the lecturers were protesting against the alleged refusal of the institution management to meet their demands.

NAN reports that the institution’s entrance gate was locked by the protesting lecturers, thereby denying students, expected to continue their second semester examinations, access into the school premises.

Commenting on the development, Olabisi Olasheinde, the chairperson of ASUP, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti Chapter, said the protest became necessary as several dialogues with the management had not yielded positive results.

Mr Olasheinde said the polytechnic management failed to pay the lecturers their Continue Education Centre (CEC)’s entitlements for first semester of 2019/2020 academic session and the accumulated de-migration arrears and cooperative deductions.

According to him, the union will ensure that the ongoing second-semester examination for 2019/2020 would not continue until their demands were met.

In his response, Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, the institution’s Director, Protocol, Information and Public Relations, described the lecturers’ protest as “a deliberate attempt to dent the image of the Rector, Dr Dayo Oladebeye.”

Mr Adeyemi-Adejolu explained that the management had started paying the CEC claims for the lecturers since Friday.

He said those who have not seen theirs might have issues with their respective banks.

On the other allowances raised by the lecturers, Adeyemi-Adejolu said the issue had been cleared long ago. (NAN)