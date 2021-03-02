ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ondo State on Tuesday said four men specialised in stealing at ceremonies were arrested for stealing phones at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office.

PREMIUM TIMES on February 24 reported that Mr Akeredolu’s second term inauguration held at the International Event and Cultural Centre in Akure.

The state’s police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said some men were nabbed for stealing.

The arrested individuals are Ojo Femi, Abiodun Adewale, Kayode Olanrewaju and Ayo Wole.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested by the Operation Scorpion Squad attached to the Ondo State government along the Ilesha-Akure road.

They were returning to their base in Oyo, Osun and Kwara States during the arrest.

Mr Ikoro, while parading the suspects, said one of them, Mr Femi, admitted to stealing six phones at the event.

“The suspects said that they sold the phone they stole at the ceremony for N8,000 and above. They will all be charged to court as soon as police completes its investigation.”