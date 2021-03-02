ADVERTISEMENT

A carpenter was killed while a bricklayer was injured when a security post under construction suddenly collapsed on Monday at Badagry Grammar School in Lagos State.

Photo2 Caption: The fallen security post at Badagry Grammar School in Lagos State.

A witness, Ruth Whenu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. while the workers were busy with the construction.

“The incident involved two victims, a carpenter and bricklayer, working at the site.

“In the process, one Odunayo Okunola, a carpenter, lost his life due to the weight of the concrete that fell on him.

“Kazeem Abiodun was, however, rescued following prompt emergency response and taken to Badagry General Hospital,” she said.

A relation of the deceased, Ajide James, said that his corpse would be taken for burial in their village in Ogun.

Tunde Bakare, the Medical Director, Badagry General Hospital, said the injured bricklayer was gradually responding to treatment.

“Before they got to the hospital, the carpenter had given up the ghost while the bricklayer sustained serious injury.

“The corpse of the carpenter was deposited at our mortuary, while our doctors and nurses are taking care of the injured bricklayer.

“Unfortunately, against medical advice, the family of the bricklayer have requested from the management of the hospital that they want to carry the bricklayer to Ajase in Republic of Benin for more attention.

“Since they requested against our advice, we have released the injured bricklayer but the corpse of the carpenter is still with us,” he said.

(NAN)