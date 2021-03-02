ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said there are 2,636 active COVID-19 cases being managed under the state ‘Home Based Care’.

Mr Abayomi announced this on his verified Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Feb. 27.

He said that 812 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which 82 new infections were confirmed.

“The new cases increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections tally to 55,720,’’ he said.

The commissioner added that since the inception of the pandemic, 354,875 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the state.

According to him, the volume of COVID-19 samples tested by private labs has increased to 54 per cent compared to 46 per cent done by the public laboratories.

He said that 3,776 COVID-19 patients, who have been successfully treated and recovered, were discharged from the state’s care centres.

Mr Abayomi added that 48,896 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in various communities in the state.

“There are currently 64 patients under isolation at the state’s COVID-19 care centres,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that bed occupancy level in all the state’s public and private COVID-19 Care Centres had further declined to 17 per cent.

Giving an update of the disease severity, Mr Abayomi said that 43 per cent of the patients had mild symptoms, 39 per cent had moderate symptoms, while 17 per cent were severe and one per cent have critical symptoms.

According to him, 60 per cent of the patients exhibited symptoms on admission, 40 per cent had no symptoms, while 33 per cent of infected patients had co-morbidities.

He listed the exhibited symptoms to include cough, fever, shortness of breath, general weakness, chest pain, anosmia, catarrh, loss of taste and appetite, nausea, chills and dizziness among others.

He said the average length of stay of patients on treatment was 12 days.

(NAN)