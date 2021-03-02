ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said a ‘hit and run’ car driver knocked down and killed a commercial motorcyclist at Ojuola Filling Station on Owode-Ijako, Ogun.

Temitope Oseni, Owode-Ijako Unit Commander, TRACE, said the incident happened at 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mrs Oseni said the accident was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the car driver.

She said the motorcyclist was riding a Boxer Bike with a registration number, MEK 500 WZ.

“The corpse of the victim has been taken away by the family members for burial,’’ she said, adding that the motorcycle had been towed off the road by TRACE operatives to restore the free flow of traffic.

(NAN)