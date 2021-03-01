Some residents of Oyo State, on Monday lamented the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise called petrol in Ibadan, the state capital.

Transporters were stranded as many filling stations across the city did not have fuel.

Also, many private and commercial transporters jostled to buy the ‘black market’ on roadsides. At places where there was fuel, there were long queues of vehicles.

Our correspondent who travelled through the city spoke with some residents and commuters.

Hike

Following the hike, commercial transporters have reportedly increased transport fare in the city.

Many people were stranded at various bus-stops on Monday afternoon as workers returned from work and students from schools.

“There was huge traffic and queues at petrol stations today due to petrol scarcity,” a resident, Razaq Mumin, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We started noticing the queue last night but it became stressful today. I was on the queue for more than three hours before I could buy fuel this morning at Oke Ado.”

Another resident, Rachel Akinyemi, who journeyed from Olodo Garage to Iwo Road told our correspondent that before Monday’s scarcity, transport fare was between N70 and N80 but it has now increased to N150.

“We have to pay because it is necessary that we go out and return home. The increase in transportation is not limited to this place because we can see that truly, there is scarcity.

“The situation is the same in most parts of the state capital like Ijokodo, Sango, Bodija, Agodi Gate, Eleyele, and Molete,” she said.

A barber, Aluko told our correspondent that he “was forced to by black market to fill my generator because I have customers in my (barber) shop who wanted to cut their hair.”

Asked how much he got the ‘black market’ petrol, Mr Aluko said “I got one litre for N250. I won’t buy it on a normal day but I cannot disappoint my customers who are already waiting at the shop. Even if I don’t make any gain, I must satisfy my customers.”

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that some residents who could not afford to buy from the ‘black market’ were still stranded at filling stations as of the time this report.

This newspaper reported that similar challenges were faced in many other parts of the country.

‘Stop hoarding’

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government on Monday asked the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to sanction marketers hoarding petroleum products in the state.

The State Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Daud Sangodoyin, who made the call in Ibadan, said the sight of long queues of vehicles in some filling stations in Ibadan was unacceptable.

Mr Sangodoyin said there was no basis for the queues at fuel stations, which started to surface on Sunday.

“Some filling stations in Ibadan are not selling fuel to motorists while those selling are experiencing long queues now causing traffic gridlock in some parts of the metropolis.

“As government, we are doing all we can to make life easy for the people of Oyo state and this is reflected in the number of infrastructural projects around the state.

“For some people to be creating artificial scarcity of fuel for unknown reasons is wrong and inhuman.

“DPR should, as a matter of urgency, swing into action and arrest the situation,” the commissioner said. (NAN)