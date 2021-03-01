ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have, again, shut down Cubana nightclub in Victoria Island and arrested 172 people for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police, told journalists Monday that people were arrested clubbing without respect to the social distancing rule and the wearing of face mask COVID-19 protocol put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“The ladies and gentlemen were arrested at the early hours of Saturday at Cubana Nightclub for breaching the social distancing rule and there is a viral video to that effect in circulation,” Mr Odumosu said during a press conference at the police command, where the alleged violators were detained.

“They have been arrested for violating the law of the state and the law will take its course.

“They will be charged to court and whatever decision the court takes is what we will comply with,” Mr Odumosu said.

Party-goers and clubbers in Lagos have continued to defy the state’s COVID-19 regulation which prohibits large gatherings. In January, more than 200 fun-seekers were arrested in different nightclubs across the state. One month earlier, the state government sealed 11 events centres and fun spots for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

Mr Odumosu said it was disheartening that youth who were meant to be leaders of tomorrowfound it difficult to comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place for their safety.

He said that clubbing had been totally banned, but other social engagement such as buying and selling could take place only with permission from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“Clubs are permitted to open as long as they do not engage in clubbing because this activity has been totally banned, it encourages physical interaction among people against COVID-19 protocols.

“However, once the club gets the approval of the safety commission and ensures that social distancing and face mask wearing is adhered to, they will have no problem with the law,” he said.

Mr Odumosu said anytime there was a raid on clubs, the owners of the clubs were nowhere to be found leaving the fun seekers and the staff at the detriment of the law.

He, however, said the owners would later show up once their clubs had been sealed off in an effort to reopen the club and bail their staff.

“That has been my experience with the owner of Victoria Club, Victoria Island and Club 38, Surulere who absconded during the raid.

“However, they later surfaced when we sealed off their club and arrested their staff.

“So, I believe that the owner of Cubana will surely surface because we have shut down his club and arrested some of his staff as well,” the police boss said.

(NAN)