A 29-year-old man, Wale Olaiya, on Monday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged theft and escape from police custody.

Mr Olaiya, whose address is unknown, is charged with stealing and unlawful escape from police custody.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 6, at No 40 Owoseni Street, Ijanikin area of Lagos.

“The defendant broke and entered into a dwelling house of one Doris John and stole one Infinix Note 4 Android phone valued at N70,000,” said the prosecutor, a police inspector.

“The defendant unlawfully escaped from police custody in Ijanikin Police Station on May 17, 2020, for a case of phone stealing belonging to one Rebecca Asoga.

“The offence contravened Sections 287 and 106 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case until April 4, for mention.

(NAN)