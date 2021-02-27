Some security operatives attached to Operation Burst, a joint police-military outfit, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, attempted to arrest a self-styled warlord, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Igboho was accosted on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while on his way to meet an elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo.

News of the arrest was posted on social media by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and ally of Mr Igboho.

“I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives & policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him, all they need to do is to invite him to their offices. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides”, he said on Twitter.

He also attached a short clip of the scene to his tweet.

DSS denies arrest attempt

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, did not respond to calls and text messages.

But the spokesperson of the State Security Service, Peter Afunanya, said its officers were not part of the operation.

“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded”, he said in his short statement.

When contacted on Friday evening, Mr Igboho told PREMIUM TIMES he would speak with the press later.

He, however, told Punch newspaper that authorities should go after Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau, and Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, who has been holding meetings with bandits before coming for him.

“Go and ask them to invite Gumi and Shekau first before disturbing me. Let them face the bandits instead”, he was quoted.

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians on social media have, however, reacted to the latest development with many saying Mr Igboho is not Nigeria problem.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Why this harassment of CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO by agents of a government that knows the whereabouts of bandits who live inside remote forests and won't go near them but have the temerity and shamelessness to terrorize a man who lives in his own beautiful home in Ibadan city!!! pic.twitter.com/70fHCm3VI5 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 26, 2021

This guy right now is the least of your problems. Not even a Sunday Igboho Fan. All efforts should be directed inside the Forests occupied by TERRORISTS, the one wrongfully tagged as BANDITS. Terrorists with enough amo to wage a war against multiple States in Nigeria. https://t.co/WfEwiYqVzn — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) February 26, 2021

The reason Government lost control of the Boko Haram situation is because they killed Mohammed Yusuf, the only man able to call Boko Haram to order. If @MBuhari kills Sunday Igboho, who will control his boys? The solution will become worse than the problem! #BuhariTormentor — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 26, 2021

The army and DSS knew where bandits are hiding they didn't invade and arrest them (at least Gumi is available to help) but it's Sunday Igboho they preferred to arrest this afternoon if not for the people that rebel against it. This country is sick. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) February 26, 2021

President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima in 2017 issued a 3 months ultimatum for all Igbos in Northern Nigeria to vacate. What he did is not any different from Sunday Igboho. The DOUBLE STANDARDS in Nigeria is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) February 26, 2021

Sunday Igboho is the least of the problems the Federal Government of Nigeria should be dealing with right now. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) February 26, 2021

While Terrorists Were Busy Kidnapping Over 300 Students In Zamfara, A Joint Team Of DSS, Soldiers And Police Tried To Arrest Sunday Igboho This Afternoon. Yet, Sheikh Gumi Is Working Around Freely Negotiating With Terrorists And Killer Fulani Herdsmen. Welcome To One Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/CRKkTVTR3x — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) February 26, 2021

Mr Igboho was in the news recently for issuing an eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen in South-west Nigeria, over reported cases of kidnappings and killings allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen.

His action is against Nigeria law which forbids eviction of citizens from any place of their choice.