The family of a Deputy Superintendent of Customs recently abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Geidam, a border town in Yobe State, has cried out to the Comptroller -General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, not to allow their son die in captivity.

Jimoh Folowosele, an indigene of Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West local government area, was among the three Customs officers on duty when the insurgents struck.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the three officers were taken away by the insurgents at the border with Niger Republic on the evening of February 9.

It was gathered that the officers were stationed at a checkpoint on the road when the insurgents swooped on them and went away with the officers after driving into the town through the Geidam -Maine–Sorowa Road.

Other people were reportedly killed by the insurgents during the incident.

Distressed family

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, the victim’s brother, Idowu Folowosele, said the news about the abduction of their brother had thrown his family into confusion. He appealed to the Nigerian Customs to speed up action that would aid his release.

“It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs in Yobe State and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs,” he said.

“Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word.”

Mr Folowosele said the situation had thrown the officer’s wife and children into distress and called on the CG of Customs to use his good office to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.

“We have always known Col. Ali as an upright and committed Nigerian who values the lives of his officers and we are using this opportunity to call on him to wade in by interacting with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to establish contact with the bandits to see to the release of the officers,” he further said.

“In the same manner, we are also appealing to other well-meaning Nigerians to help us appeal to the kidnappers to release our brother.”

Also speaking on the matter, a friend of the kidnapped officer, Fola Ayedun, said much as he appreciated some strategic moves that must have gone into how Mr Folowosele would be released, he appealed to the Customs to put some family members into confidence.

“There is no doubt the fact that issues related to kidnapping are sensitive and require strategic approach,” said Mr Ayedun.

“But even at that, it is important that the NCS is in touch with the immediate family of the victim to lessen the burden and trauma they might be going through,” said Mr Ayedun.

“In the last 10 days, all his loved ones, especially wife and children, have been experiencing sleepless night simply because nobody can hold on to anything that suggests if any plan is being made to secure Mr Folowosele’s release.”

Mr Ayedun further asserted that although the family had heard the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Joseph Attah, debunking the claim that they were nonchalant concerning the matter, he urged the NCS to match their words with action.

“For God’s sake, this is an abduction that had created crisis in the family. The NCS leadership must not leave any stone unturned to address it. The people abducted were three and NCS shouldn’t be lackadaisical in its action.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr Attah, said he would not comment on the matter.

