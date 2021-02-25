Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU), has postponed its post-UTME screening exercise.
The mode of conduct for the screening exercise has also been changed to an online version.
The University Registrar, M.I Omosule, made this known in a statement on Thursday.
“OAU, after a careful review of recent happenings within and outside the campus, has decided to change the mode of conduct of this year’s post UTME screening exercise to an online version.
“Consequently, the exercise will no longer commence on Saturday, 27th February 2021 as earlier scheduled,” she said.
Mrs Omosule said information on the new commencement date and other relevant issues will be available at https://admission.oauife.edu.ng from February 26.
