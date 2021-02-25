ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a 38-year-old driver for knocking an officer into a canal while trying to evade arrest by law enforcement agents along Airport Road, Lagos.

A statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the reckless driver caused injuries to the officer.

He identified the driver as Sunday Okodo, a resident of Alose Close, Apapa, while the police inspector, who was knocked down, was David Zapania.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 24/2/21 at about 17 30hrs, when some Lastma personnel (who) were backed up by the police on enforcement duty within the state contravened (intercepted) a Toyota SUV, driving against the traffic along International Airport road.

“The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, a police inspector David Zapania was knocked down from the bridge and fell into a carnal.

“The police inspector was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Center where he was attended to and discharged, but sustained fracture on his left hand,” the police said.

In the video circulated on social media, the driver having encountered the law enforcement agents, made attempts to reverse his car and in the process knocked off the police officer standing behind into a canal.

Mr Adejobi said the driver has been arrested and his vehicle impounded.

“The driver will be arraigned today, Thursday 25th February, 2021 before a mobile court at Oshodi,” Mr Adejobi said.

While sympathising with the injured police officer, Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police, said the command had zero tolerance for gross violation of traffic laws and regulations in the state.