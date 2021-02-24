ADVERTISEMENT

A 27-year-old auto mechanic, Michael Adeniyi, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up his customer and knocking out his tooth.

The police charged Mr Adeniyi, who resides in Agege, Lagos, with obtaining money under false pretences and causing grievous harm.

The prosecution counsel, Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 4 on Oyemekun St., Pen Cinema, Agege.

Mr Akeem alleged that the complainant, Salau Adebayo, gave his tricycle to the defendant to repair and he charged N7,000 for workmanship.

He said the complainant gave the defendant the money and he asked Mr Adebayo to return in two days for his tricycle.

After two days, the prosecution said the complainant returned to the defendant’s shop and discovered that the defendant did not do anything on the tricycle.

He said that an argument broke out between Messrs Adeniyi and Adebayo and the defendant beat him up, removing a tooth in the process.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, O.I. Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 31 for mention.

(NAN)