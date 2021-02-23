ADVERTISEMENT

All the three lawmakers elected on the platform of the African Democratic Congress at the Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers, who announced their defection during plenary, include Jemili Akingbade, who was also the former Minority Whip, Adegoke Adeyanju, and Wahab Haruna

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, read their separate letters of defection to the members of the assembly. In the letter, the lawmakers cited ”internal crisis” and ”the need to join the progressives to further contribute their quota to the development of the state” as some of the reasons for their action.

They also said they had consulted with their leaders and constituents.

With the defection, the State House of Assembly now consists of 25 members of the ruling party with only a member from the Peoples Democratic Party.

State of emergency

In another development, the Ogun State House of Assembly has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to declare a state of emergency on the Muda Lawal Stadium, Asero.

This, the lawmakers said, is to devise ways to resuscitate activities in the facility, while taking advantage of the Sports Trust Fund to engage private organisations and individuals to support the growth of sporting activities in the state.

The Assembly’s recommendation followed the adoption of the report of its Committee on Youth, Sports and Employment Generation on oversight to Muda Lawal Stadium, Asero, through a motion moved by the Chairman of the Committee, Sola Adams, seconded by Bolanle Ajayi and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The lawmakers lamented the deplorable condition of the stadium. They recommended that the stadium be completely renovated with the replacement of all damaged structures, equipment and material needed for full capacity utilisation of the facility by the public.

The Assembly also called on the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Youth and Sports to immediately submit a copy of the survey plan and other title documents of the stadium to the Assembly.

The Assembly equally directed the Permanent Secretary to provide an updated list of all business owners and associations occupying the stadium premises with approval for allocation of space, rent agreements and other relevant documents issued to tenants in the Stadium.

They also requested the updated records of revenue generated on rents from occupants of the facility from 2015 till date.