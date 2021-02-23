ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Tuesday, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu, to appear before it, as regards a petition which was filed before the panel.

Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, gave this order following the prayer of Debo Adewale, the counsel to the petitioner, that the IGP be summoned.

The petitioner, Adewale Adewuyi, was carried into the venue of the panel by three men.

Addressing the panel on the petition of his client, Mr Adewale said the Nigerian Police have refused to release a 26-acre of farmland seized from his client.

“The police seized the petitioner’s farmland since 2013, without any need for it or (erecting) a structure on it.

“The case had gone up for CMC, where parties resolved that the Police should release the said farmland,” Mr Adewale told the panel.

The Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC) is an alternative dispute resolution mechanism of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

Following the resolutions made at CMC, a report on same was tendered to the court, with the upholding the outcome of CMC.

Mr Adewale said despite these attempts, the police have refused to release the acres of land to his client, who had “fallen into penury and unable to feed himself.”

The lawyer urged the panel to write to the police authorities to comply with the CMC resolutions.

He also prayed the panel to summon the Inspector-General of Police to appear in the matter.

Mrs Okuwobi gave an order that the IGP be summoned, she adjourned the matter to March 30, 2021.