The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the reopening of Sasha market after Yoruba and Hausa residents and traders in the community embraced peace.

Mr Makinde made the announcement on Tuesday, during a meeting with the leaders of the two warring ethnic groups at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Considering the economic situation and the peculiarities we have with us, I have heard what you said, and we will immediately reopen the Sasha market. They will bring (a) bulldozer to the market today.

“When my brother governors visited Seriki Sasha palace, while we were walking around, I realised that both the people I saw at the Seriki’s place and those I met at Baale’s place were not happy because they have been deprived of doing their job.

“If you look at Oyo State, even when the COVID-19 was at its peak, I decided not to shut our market places because I know and also explained to the leadership of the country at the national level that, in our state, we have people that the proceeds from what they get today will determine if they will eat tomorrow or not.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a the disagreement between a cart pusher and a stall owner at the Sasha market on Thursday, February 11, led to violence after a cobbler, Sakirudeen Adeola, who had his shed nearby, intervened on the side of the woman.

Mr Adeola was attacked by the cart pusher and he died. It later led to riot as lives were lost and properties were destroyed.

To forestall lawlessness, Mr Makinde ordered the closure of the market the next day and imposed a curfew in the community.

This newspaper also reported how the violence also produced remarkable stories of heroism and humanity, with some people of Yoruba descent shielding their Hausa neighbours from attacks and vice-versa.