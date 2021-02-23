ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced that its resumption for the 2020/2021 academic year is to be virtual only.

The Senate of the university took the decision at a meeting on Monday, a statement by the institution said.

“The Senate of the University of Ibadan, at its meeting, held on Monday, 22 February 2021 reiterated its earlier decision that lectures for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic session will only be delivered online”, the statement said.

Consequently, the statement revealed that students are not expected to be on campus until second semester.

Background

According to the Punch newspaper, the authorities of the university had previously approved February 22 for the resumption of academic activities in the institution.

The university also cancelled its 2019/2020 academic session and renamed it 2020/2021.

“The 2019/2020 academic session be cancelled and the new session now renamed 2020/2021 academic session. The proposed calendar for 2019/2020 be accordingly changed to 2020/2021”.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Olatunji Oladejo, the University Senate approved recommendations that the institution would not admit undergraduate students through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board for the 2021/2022 session.

“The University should notify JAMB not to list it in its brochure for 2021/2022 session as candidates who have already registered for UI 2020/2021 Post-UTME would be taken for that session (2021/2022),” he said.

He said the decision not to admit undergraduates for the 2021/2022 session exempts postgraduate students and direct entry students from affiliated institutions.

“It also excludes those seeking admission into the distance learning programme in its centres (DLC),” he said.