The police in Lagos have arrested two suspects at the Festac area on Saturday for being in possession of vandalised rail tracks belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the office of the Area Commander, Area E Festac, around 4 p.m.

“The policemen that were on routine check stopped the vehicle driven by one Victor Akpan, m, 21, of Ijora, Lagos and his accomplice, one Adesina Folorunsho, m, of No 36, Biefield, Apapa road, and discovered the vandalised rail tracks in the said vehicle.

“They could not give any satisfactory account of the vandalised items but claimed that they got them from some miscreants.”

Mr Adejobi said the suspects were arrested and the vehicle containing the vandalised rail tracks seized.

In another operation, police operatives attached to Satellite and Aguda Divisions of the command have arrested four suspected traffic robbers at different locations in their areas.

Mr Adejobi said police officers attached to Sattelite Division arrested two suspected armed robbers along Agboju/Alakija on Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Friday around 10:35 p.m.

The suspects, Solomon Ayuba and Manase David, 26 and 20 years old respectively, were caught in the act by the police when they were attacking unsuspecting commuters in the area, while other members of the gang took to their heels, the police said.

“The police operatives had placed suspected armed robbers under surveillance for some days before they were eventually arrested. Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol, some cartridges and 2 face Masks,” Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police said.

Operatives attached to Aguda Division on Saturday, also arrested two suspected traffic robbers while they were attacking and robbing a Toyota Siena Bus with Reg. No AAA 30 AZ, driven by one Apele Mohammed, m, on transit at Olatunji Onimole Street by Brown Junction.

The police spokesperson said the suspects, Ismail Abayomi and Seun Akinbunu, and others at large attacked the bus, broke its side screen and robbed one Atinuke Adisa of her Infinix-8 phone.

The police said the suspects have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti for thorough investigation while the police are on the heels of the fleeing suspects.