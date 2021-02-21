ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has alleged that the opposition in the state is working hard to make the state ungovernable for him. He also condemned the ethnic profiling of criminals.

He said despite the actions and inactions of the opposition, his administration is capable and residents should not be afraid. He added that solutions to the security challenges are “quite simple”.

The governor said this Saturday during his quarterly media chat on the state-owned television, BCOS.

“My message to the people of Oyo State is don’t be afraid. All the challenges we are going through now, I want to assure the people of Oyo State that we are up to the task and the job you gave us and we are doing it,” he said.

“People might say it is hard, Oyo State is big etc. but I can say the governance in Oyo State is quite simple. Some of these problems look complex but the solutions are quite simple.

“Some people think what will make them govern Oyo State is to cause problems but I have news for them you have to have a state before you can govern. So, if you destroy the state what will you govern?

“We have to remember some governors have served in the past but have left now, nothing lasts forever. We have to be careful so as not to destroy our tomorrow,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES has in the past reported the security situation in Oyo State particularly in Oke Ogun and Ibarapa axis leading to kidnap and death of some citizens.

This newspaper also reported how an acclaimed warlord, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, led some youth to evict a Fulani community in Ibarapa, alleging that they are behind insecurity in the state.

Speaking on how to tackle the menace in the axis, he said “Firstly, remember I mentioned security as a major pillar; when we came in we bought vehicles and communication equipment for our security operatives. We also looked into the welfare of security operatives. We also established the Amotekun Corps. All these are to ensure security in Oyo State.”

“While we are doing all these we are experiencing challenges. Some people are deliberately spreading fake news. We have an emergency contact number 615. However, some of the calls to the number are falsehoods. Dr Fatai Aborode who was murdered in Igangan is someone I’ve known for a long time. Losing him was very upsetting. But Oyo State is not a jungle. We have to find solutions. I went to Ibarapa, I slept over there. I met Dr Aborode’s father and what we found out is that there was an intelligence failure.

“Baba said a lot of these issues have political undertones. He said Dr Aborode didn’t drive himself that day. Baba said Dr Aborode was on a motor bike when he was attacked. The rider was not hurt at all. There were other people that were stopped too and nothing happened to them. The attackers were speaking Yoruba. I spoke to the security agents and asked them what has been done and directed the CP that the person who did this should be arrested.

“He has now been arrested and he said he will name all the people that were there on that day. I believe very soon we will get to the bottom of it. I am not saying we don’t have Fulani criminals. Yes, we do. However we must remember that our enemies are the criminals no matter their ethnicity. So we must remain focused on going after criminals.”

He said fake news also contributed to the recent incident that occurred in Sasha market where mere disagreement degenerated into ethic crisis.

“When I was going to Sasa with the visiting governors, a governor showed his phone with a social media post that over 6,000 people are about to leave Oyo State. When we investigated who wrote this, the person resides in the UK.

“My appeal to people spreading fake news on social media is they should think deeply because they all have family in the state if this spills out of control. I believe God will do the right thing to the people trying to disrupt the peace of the state”.