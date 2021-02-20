ADVERTISEMENT

South-west governors in Nigeria on Saturday met with traditional rulers to discuss the security challenges rocking the region.

PREMIUM TIMES has extensively reported how killings and kidnappings for ransom have become rampant in the region and the seeming helplessness of security operatives to tackle rising crimes.

There have also been cases of farmers-herdsmen clashes, leading to deaths, destruction of farms and other valuable properties.

The state governors who were at the meeting are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

The meeting held at the Oyo state Government House in Agodi, Ibadan.

Traditional rulers in attendance include Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Asetunji; Akarigbo of Remo, Babatunde Ajayi, and Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (in charge of the South-west), David Folawiyo, was also at the meeting.

Details later…