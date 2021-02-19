ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested four teenagers for allegedly raping a girl at the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson in Lagos State, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The four suspects, all 16 years old, were arrested by operatives attached to Ejigbo Police Division on Tuesday.

Mr Adejobi said the teenagers raped the girl in a room at 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo, around 10 p.m., adding that they belong to a group called ‘Ejigbo Boys.’

“The mother of the victim, One Tawa Abbey, of No 20, Mafo Bus Stop, Idimu Road, Ejigbo, reported the incident to the police that her daughter (name withheld) went to buy food at Lafenwa Street, Ejigbo, when a group of boys attacked the victim with dangerous weapon, threatened to kill her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in a room at No 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo,” the police said.

The suspects arrested in connection to the incident are; Jimoh Kamoru, Lukman Basit Aleshinloye Sunday and Ifeoluwa Alabi. Other suspects in the gang fled the scene, the police said.

The police recovered items including cutlasses and substances suspected to be Indian hemp from the teenagers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the Divisional Police Officer to go after the fleeing members of the group and intensify efforts in ridding Ejigbo of bad boys who are fond of attacking and gang-raping innocent ladies and causing pains to them, Mr Adejobi further said.

Mr Odumosu said the police would work with other governmental agencies and interest groups in fighting against all sorts of social vices particularly rape, defilement and domestic violence.

The suspects have been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution.