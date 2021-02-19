A civil servant, Oyeniyi Oyedepo, on Friday, told a Mapo Customary Court Ibadan, to dissolve his 14-year-old marriage to his wife, Iyabo, on the grounds that his wife slaps him whenever he disciplines their four children.
Mr Oyedepo, in his petition, said his wife slaps him for correcting his children.
“Iyabo has completely destroyed our union. She also shows my children more love.
“Whenever I discipline any of the children for misbehaving, Iyabo becomes offended and would slap me.
“She is disobedient and rude,” Mr Oyedepo said.
Iyabo, a businesswoman, consented to the divorce.
“My husband is clumsy and dirty. He does not clean after the animals he rears in our compound.
“Yes I slapped him. But it was because he beat me up and told me to leave his home.
“Moreover, Oyedepo is a womaniser, I no longer love him,” Iyabo said.
The President of the Court, Ademola Odunade, noted that the marriage could still work, if they can be patient.
Mr Odunade invited relatives of Oyedepo and Iyabo to intervene.
He adjourned the suit until April 6, for further hearing.
(NAN)
