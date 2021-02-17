Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ikeja Electric Plc have confirmed a partial system collapse, which left some parts of their coverage areas in darkness for hours on Wednesday.
The DisCos, in separate statements released on their official Twitter accounts, said the partial collapse of the grid occurred at about 1.58p.m.
Ikeja Electric in its statement said: “Dear Customer, this is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs (1.58p.m) today and this affected all customers on the IE network.
“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs (2.47p.m).
The DisCo added that gradual restoration to other areas was ongoing and thanked its customers for their understanding.
Similarly, EKEDC said the partial system collapse of the grid affected most areas within its network.
“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.
“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the DisCo added. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post