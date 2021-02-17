ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said it has arrested one David Idibie, for the death of his 42-year-old wife who was found dead in their apartment.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday that the man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The incident happened at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah Area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The police said they found the body of Juliana Idibie, the deceased, in their apartment after a neighbour lodged a complaint to the police.

“It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained a severe head injury. While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary,” the police said.

Condemning the act, Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police in the state, said the command would work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

Mr Odumosu reiterated that the command has zero-tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence.

He urged couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with maturity as the law will not spare anyone who kills his or her spouse.

The police boss ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.