The remains of the former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, were laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown, Ilesa, Osun State.

The last journey of the erudite scholar, who died January 3, began on Monday with a wake-keep held at Cathedral Church of Holy Trinity in compliance with strict coronavirus protocols and guidelines.

The funeral service was held at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, Omofe in Ilesa. The corpse was brought in a glittering casket inside a hearse, accompanied by the widow and children. The event was attended by a number of dignitaries within and outside the town.

The church received the corpse at its doorstep and the officiating priest saying, “with faith in Jesus Christ, we receive the body of our dear father, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe for burial. Let us pray with confidence in God, the giver of life, that He will raise him to perfection in the company of saints.”

The order of service for the burial programme included ablution hymn, post-communion prayer, blessing, special renditions by the choir, prayer for widow and children, hallelujah chorus, sermon, and withdrawal hymn.

On completion of the two-hour church service, the remains of Mr Ibidapo-Obe were moved to the graveyard within the church premises, accompanied by the children, their mother, and some family members. A brief ‘departure service’ was held and at precisely 12:30 p.m., the corpse was lowered into the grave.

Mr Ibidapo-Obe, 69, was a professor of Applied Mechanics and Systems Engineering, He was the Unilag vice-chancellor between 2000 and 2007. He was born in Ile-Ife, Osun State, and attended Ilesha Grammar School and Igbobi College between 1962 and 1971.

Until his death, he was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of First Technical University, Ibadan.