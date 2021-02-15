The Nigerian Police has deployed its intervention and stabilisation forces to Oyo State to restore law and order after the ethnic crisis that affected parts of the state capital.

The police stated this in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Frank Mba.

Mr Mba said the forces would reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how several people reportedly died in an ethnic clash between Hausa and Yoruba ethnic groups last week.

The crisis was triggered by an alleged stabbing of a Yoruba cobbler by a Hausa cart pusher in Sasha market, Ibadan.

To forestall breakdown of law and order in the market and its environs, Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday imposed an indefinite curfew in the area.

Reinforce, stabilise security

In the statement by Mr Mba, the forces, which include four units of the Mobile Police Force, are to ensure that security is stabilised in the area.

It said the intervention and stabilisation forces would be coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, David Folawiyo, who is in charge of the south-west.

“The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four (4) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one (1) operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department.

“The Intervention Forces are charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilising security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the state.

“The Intervention Forces are being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo, mni who is expected to mobilize all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad..

“The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country. He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas,” the statement read.

PDP laments Ibadan crisis, calls for calm, investigation

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was deeply disturbed by the ethnic clashes in Ibadan, which led to loss of several lives.

The party described the clashes as disconcerting and called for calm while the authorities unravel the remote and immediate cause of the crises.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbomdiyan, lamented the escalation of ethnic crisis in various parts of the country, which it said was largely traced to indignations occasioned by the divisive policies and tendencies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

“Our party urges the APC and its federal government to bring a lasting solution to the growing tension in the country by ending its policies, body language and preferences that promote divisiveness, lawlessness, injustices as well as infractions against our federal sensibilities,” the statement said.

The PDP, however, commended Mr Makinde of Oyo State for his proactive steps to restore order in the state.

It added, “Our party commiserates with the victims of the clash and call on all people of good faith to rally in ensuring peaceful co-existence in our country by instilling justice, adherence to rule of law as well as respect for our federal sensibilities.”

