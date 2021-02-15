ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government has attributed the smooth traffic at the Lekki tollgate to people working from their homes due to COVID-19.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in Lagos State, spoke on Monday at a press conference organised by the Lekki Concession Company and the state government to clear the air on issues around the reopening of the tollgate.

“There has been an argument over the tollgate that it was causing traffic jam while it was there, but now there is no traffic,” said Mr Omotosho.

“The truth of the matter is that you don’t see traffic along that corridor today, it is not because tolling has been removed, the truth is that people are complying with COVID-19 protocols, many people are working from home,” the commissioner said.

Mr Omotosho added that when there was tolling, people go out every morning, schools operate in full capacity and other businesses but these have been reduced due to COVID-19 impact.

“Pupils are doing online learning, even public schools don’t go to school every day. Anybody saying traffic has been reduced because there is no tolling, I don’t think that is correct,” he said.

Mr Omotosho said the state government had done a lot of work along the corridor such as the removal of roundabouts to reduce traffic congestions.

“The scientific and practical attention that the Lagos state government has given to that corridor has caused the free flow of traffic not the (absence of) tolling,” he said.

Mr Omotosho said that people adhering to protocols is the major reason there is free-flow of traffic on the axis.