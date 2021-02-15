ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) said it plans to hold election into the 33 local government councils of the state on May 15.

Isiaka Olagunju, chairperson, OYSIEC, said this on Monday when he addressed a news conference at the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Mr Olagunju said the election would hold in compliance with Section 30 of Electoral Act 2010(as amended) and Paragraph 1(1) Schedule 2 of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law CAP 154, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

He said the election would be conducted in all the 33 recognised Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, assuring a transparent, free and fair election.

“We are preparing for election in the 33 LGAs of the state and not LCDAs.

“We do not have the power to conduct election into the LCDAs. We only have power to conduct election into the 33 LGAs,’’ he said.

The late former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, in 2016 approved the creation of 35 local council development areas out of the existing 33 LGAs.

Mr Olagunju said the choice of May 15 for the election was to take care of pending judgment of the Supreme Court in a case instituted by dissolved democratically elected local government executives in the state.

He said candidates can obtain nomination forms at the commission’s office up till Monday, April 30.

He said the cost of nomination forms was N250, 000 for chairmanship and N100, 000 for the councillorship positions.

“Let me conclude by appealing to all stakeholders that we need their support in other to organise and conduct free, fair, credible and transparent local government election in the state,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last local council election in the state was held on May 12, 2018 under the administration of Mr Ajimobi.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court had slated May 7, for judgment in the suit filed by the dissolved democratically elected local government executives in the state.

(NAN)