A former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has formally decamped from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Omisore was the governorship candidate of SDP during the 2018 gubernatorial election and he came third in the poll.

He later threw his weight behind the APC at the re-run of the governorship election after Gboyega Oyetola, the APC’s candidate, lost to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by 353 votes.

Mr Oyetola later won the rerun by 462 votes and was declared winner amidst reported anomalies by several local and international observers in some polling units.

Mr Omisore has since then been one of the major policymakers in Mr Oyetola’s government, arguing that the ruling party agreed to adopt his manifestos.

He officially decamped on Monday with his supporters chanting “Oyetola for second term”. He did his official registration at his unit in Moore, Ile-Ife.

Mr Omisore was received into the party by the deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi and the party’s state’s chairman, Gboyega Famodun.

He served as deputy governor to former governor Adebisi Akande between 1999 and 2003 and was also a senator representing Osun East from 2003 to 2009.

In 2014, he contested for governorship election but lost to Rauf Aregbesola.

Mr Omisore is one of many Nigerian politicians with a history of corruption.

He is also alleged to have masterminded the killing of a former attorney-general, Bola Ige, an allegation he has denied on several occasions.