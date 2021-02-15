ADVERTISEMENT

About 45 passengers have been rescued by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday as a BRT bus conveying them went up in flames.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of NEMA, South-west corridor, said the accident occurred around 11 a.m., at the Idiroko area of the state.

The BRT bus belonging to Primero limited was conveying passengers from Ikorodu to another part of the state.

Mr Farinloye explained that the initial bus that conveyed the passengers developed a mechanical fault and broke down before another BRT, which later caught fire, assisted the stranded passengers.

“A BRT bus from Ikorodu terminal en route TBS terminal, Lagos Island suddenly caught fire at Idiroko bus stop by Anthony bus stop. The bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred.

“The bus was a rescued bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken-down bus.

“The initial bus took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which made the burnt bus to come to the aid of the passengers.

“NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. All passengers were rescued unhurt,” Mr Farinloye said.

In another development, a train and a truck conveying animal feed were involved in a minor accident on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Jonathan Coker railway crossing, Fagba, Lagos at about 6:30 a.m.

Mr Farinloye said the accident was as a result of the truck not clearing off the track completely and the train brushed the rear of the truck while in motion.

There was no death of injuries from the accident, but a tricycle parked close to the scene was completely crushed by the truck.

Mr Farinloye said the railway is cleared completely now and the train has proceeded to its destination.