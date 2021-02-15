ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He disclosed on Channels Television Sunday Politics Programme that those exiting or planning to leave the opposition to the APC are driven by covetousness.

Mr Fayose made these comments when asked about the recent defection of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, and the rumour surrounding the defection of former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The governor said he has achieved all expected of him in PDP, hence defecting is not an option.

“May I say this to you, very clearly. In the book of James one from verse four. The Bible says a man is taken away in his own covetousness. Anyone who leaves PDP for APC at this time must be taken away by his own covetousness,” he said.

“I’m over 60. What do I want to become? I was governor at 42. All the opportunities anybody could offer, PDP offered me

“I will not go to APC. What is missing? Some people choose to be dishonourable. Not me. I will rather go and be the husband of my wife, Feyisetan Fayose, and my son.”

He also disclosed that Mr Fani-Kayode has confided in him that he is not leaving PDP.

“I know FFK is going nowhere. What they are saying is not true. I have spoken to FFK about six times. What they are saying is not true. I’m 100 per cent sure.”