Nigerians on social media are calling for an end to killings and civil disturbances, following reports of another inter-ethnic violence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Ibadan crisis began on Thursday when a cart pusher stabbed a cobbler with a knife, following a misunderstanding between the two.

Fight broke out between cart pushers and cobblers after the victim was confirmed dead in a hospital on Friday morning, as the cobblers vowed to avenge the death of their colleague.

Shops and houses were burnt in the ensuing disturbance which degenerated into an inter-ethnic clash with reports of hoodlums attacking themselves along ethnic lines.

According to reports, at least three persons were feared dead and seven trucks burnt in the clashes.

Governor Seyi Makinde ordered the closure of the market and declared a 6 p.m. to 7 a.m curfew in the area.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of (a) curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law,” the statement issued by his spokesperson read.

#StopKillingNortherners

The latest inter-ethnic violence drew reactions from Nigerians on social media.

This made the hashtag, #StopKillingNortherners, trend on Twitter with over 90,000 tweets as of Sunday morning.

Most of the tweets were from people preaching peace among the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups.

Some others also called on the authorities to be proactive, warning that the incident in Oyo can ignite violence in other parts of the country.

@Waspapping: Yoruba people need to call their people in Oyo state to order. Ethnic cleansing of Hausa people in that state does no one good. Call them to order before it escalates further #StopKillingNortherners

@al_shekarau: The moment Northerners start retaliating about the ongoing killings, burning of properties and chasing Hausas peoples from their houses that Yorubas are currently doing in Oyo state Nigeria will be destroyed, but they don’t want that, they’ve chosen peace #StopKillingNortherners

@Mareeyarhh: Don’t say you gonna retaliate and destroy Yorubas property cus of what happened in Oyo state ,the northerners greatest virtue is humility and humanity, bad governance affects us all #EndSARS and pls #StopKillingNortherners 💔

We should all advocate peace and not tribalism

@Al_ameen_Yabo: Dear my Hausa people.

Remember that our religion didn’t encourage retaliation on people that know nothing or has nothing to do with what happened somewhere, don’t engage in destroying yoruba’s properties and businesses, our religion didn’t encourage that.

#StopKillingNortherners

@MFaarees_: Dear Northern governors, this is the right time to meet and call on Buhari and Oyo State governor to stop the killings of innocent Hausa people in Ibadan, it’s time to take actions, don’t let them push us to where we all don’t want to be. #StopKillingNortherners

@Adaugetsoo: We just want a Nigeria where every citizen will live in whichever part of it he wills without having fear of being attacked or killed. #StopKillingNortherners in the southern part of Nigeria.

@moderate_ustaz: Killing the hausas in oyo will bring nothing but hate for the yorubas in north, and if the hausas are to start retaliating?believe me the safety of the entire country will be at risk, we don’t take laws at our hands, but we are force to do so? Shi kenan 🤷

#StopKillingNortherners

@Shariif_mahmud: We have to come to our right senses, some people are still wallowing in the drastic damage cased by the previous protest, I’m of the view that some people are fueling this protest with political ambition underground. #StopKillingNortherners

@hajjahaauwa: Do you know that Northerners in Oyo and other parts of this country are being denied their right to property, right to freedom from discrimination, right to freedom of movement, right to dignity of human person and even their right to life???#StopKillingNortherners

@Ladyposhhhhh: Every tribe has a place they call home and every tribe is in other tribes domain. #StopKillingNortherners

