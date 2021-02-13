ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has imposed an indefinite curfew in Sasha market where traders clashed on Friday.

The decision of the governor is to forestall breakdown of law and order in the market and its environments.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how one person was confirmed dead on Friday as a result of a fight between a cobbler and a cart pusher in the market located at Ibadan, Oyo capital.

A witness said a cart pusher stabbed the cobbler with a knife following a misunderstanding between the two on Thursday and the victim was confirmed dead in hospital on Friday morning.

This led to a fight between cart pushers and cobblers, who tried to avenge the death of their colleague.

Some shops and houses were burnt while the market was deserted in the process.

Mr Makinde in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday imposed an indefinite curfew in the market from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He also warned that anyone caught perpetrating violence will face the wrath of the law.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of (a) curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law,” the statement read.