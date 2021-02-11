ADVERTISEMENT

Following the violence that occurred at the Obalende area of Lagos on Thursday, the police in the state said officers have been deployed to the scene to forestall further violence.

This was contained in a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, adding that six suspects were arrested in connection to the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the pandemonium that occurred on Thursday morning in the area, as members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) took over the area.

Gunshots filled the area as Lagosians, who were heading to work, were seen running to safety.

The violence reportedly occurred in front of Kam Salem House, the former police headquarters on Lagos Island, but the officers were unable to contain the violence. They were only able to secure the police headquarters.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said the Command had deployed resources to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting troubles in the area.

The spokesperson added that normalcy has been restored to the area with the presence of the officers.

“Based on preliminary findings, the crisis, that occurred today Thursday 11th February 2021, was between transport unions in the area and no life was lost.

“Six (6) suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to state CID, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation,” he said.

In a video recording, one of the arrested NURTW members said they were deployed to cause trouble in the area by some of the leaders.

“We came from Ikorodu to fight at Obalende,” Ranti Ibrahim, the suspect, said.

He also confirmed that some of their members were with guns, which they shot during the violence.

Mr Adejobi said the sixth suspect was at the hospital receiving treatment due to the injuries sustained.

Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police in the state, said the command would not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state.

He directed the area commander Area A, Lion Building, Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts on flushing the hoodlums out of the area and on the Lagos Island in general, with the available recourses deployed to the area command.

Mr Adejobi added that the leaders of transport unions in the area have been invited for interrogation and further actions.