ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State government on February 8, on Twitter announced the commencement of renovation on the abandoned swimming pool at the state’s stadium complex.

The statement on the verified handle of the State government read: “the renovation work is targeted at making the facility a state of the art in line with global standards”.

This is coming weeks after UDEME made public its findings at the state’s stadium and other sporting facilities.

Between 2015 and 2017, N36 million was budgeted by the state government for the rehabilitation of the facility but on visiting the facility in 2020, UDEME found it in a deplorable state.

According to a resident who spoke to UDEME in December 2020, “I always come to this shop to drink beer and it is more than 10 years I have known this swimming pool. I have never witnessed the government renovating it.”

Interestingly, the swimming pool at the time of Udeme’s visit was not the only sporting facility in disrepair.

Another abandoned and dilapidated sporting edifice is the stadium’s indoor sports hall. The facility is in decrepit condition with reptiles living and running freely within the complex. The air conditioners were damaged and the place stank of excreta and urine.

In 2017, N720 million was budgeted by the state’s Ministry of Sport and Youth Development for the repair and rehabilitation of the facility.

Similarly, in 2015 and 2016 the state government budgeted N16 million for the rehabilitation of the basketball and volleyball courts in the government facilities. But as of the time of the visit in 2020, there was no sign of any rehabilitation work.

UDEME is the social accountability and transparency project of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism designed to hold the Nigerian government accountable for the manner in which funds released for developmental projects are spent.

It does this by incorporating in-depth fieldwork through physical examination of national projects across Nigeria.