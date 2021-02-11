ADVERTISEMENT

Violence and unrest have been reported in Obalende area of Lagos, as factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers allegedly clashed on Thursday morning.

In several videos circulated on social media, passengers and people within the neighbourhood were seen scampering for safety.

As at the time of this report, the reason for the clash is unknown.

A twitter user, @adyvafoods, tweeting about the violence, urged people to stay away from Obalende and its environs due to the ongoing clash between NURTW members.

Another Twitter user, @DE_COMMUNICATOR said there is no movement in the area due to the violence. ‘

“Avoid Obalende right now. Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there,” he captioned the video.

“They vandalized properties. There’s literally no movement in Obalende. Soldiers from Dodan are taking over,” he tweeted.

When contacted about the incident, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson said normalcy has been restored to Obalende and the command will make a statement on it soon.

Details later…