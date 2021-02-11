ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said it has arrested Tina Essi of Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, for the alleged murder of a 49-year-old male identified as Christian Akparie.

This is contained in a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson on Wednesday.

Miss Essi, the daughter of the owner of the house, had a fight with the male tenant over electricity bill before his death, the police said.

The fight occurred on January 31 and the tenant died on February 6, after suffering severe pains, the statement said.

“Police preliminary investigation revealed that on 31st January 2021, an argument, over the payment of NEPA Bill, ensued between the landlady’s daughter, Ms Tina Essi, and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight.

“After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday 6th February 2021 at about 7 a.m. while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost,” the police said in the statement.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said police officers attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and they arrested the suspect immediately.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the police will do the needful to have justice done in the matter.

“The Commissioner ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti for thorough investigation. The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba,” the spokesperson said.