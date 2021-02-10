ADVERTISEMENT

Two armed herdsmen and at least 200 cows have been arrested by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Operation Amotekun.

The herdsmen were arrested with their cows on Tuesday along Ijare-Irese Road in the Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

According to the state Commander of the Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, the herdsmen allegedly destroyed crops of farmers in the area when Amotekun was notified.

“We arrested two herdsmen and seized about 200 cows. It was the villagers that invited us when the cows had destroyed their crops on their farms,” Mr Adeleye told journalists in Akure on Tuesday evening.

He also said the herdsmen attacked some Amotekun officials during the raid by opening fire on them.

“When we arrived there and wanted to resolve the matter, the herders just opened fire on us. Thank God for the bullet-proof vests we put on; they would have killed our men today. But none of our men was injured in the attack.”

He told journalists that the suspects have been handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

The state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages on the incident.

The state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Garuba Bello, said the matter has not been brought to his notice.

The latest incident occurred two weeks after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and other southwest states banned under-aged grazing, night grazing and movement of cattle along the highways.