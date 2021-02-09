ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected armed robber, who operates using Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) uniform.

The spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on February 5 in Ayetoro, Ayetoro council area, following a complaint by some students of Ayetoro campus of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) on February 4.

He explained that the students had reported at Ayetoro area command that they were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint by a man in NSCDC uniform.

The police spokesman said the students explained that the suspect broke into their apartment and dispossessed them of their phones and laptops.

“Upon receiving the report, the Area Commander, ACP Anthony Haruna, detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlum.

“After hours of painstaking investigation, the detectives received information about the hideout of the suspect in Ayetoro.

“On getting to the hideout in an uncompleted building, the police found a bag containing six phones, one laptop, a pair of NSCDC uniform and a locally-made pistol.

“The detectives, thereafter, mounted surveillance in the area and at about 5 p.m., the suspect sneaked into the building and moved straight to where the bag was kept.

“He was quickly rounded up and two other stolen phones and a wristwatch were found on him. He was, thereafter, taken to the police station.

“The complainants, who returned to the police station on Friday (Feb. 5), identified him as the person who robbed them.

“Investigations further revealed that the suspect stole a pair of NSCDC uniform from a parked Toyota Camry car, belonging to an officer of the corps in December 2020 and, thereafter, set the car ablaze.

“The NSCDC officer has also identified the uniform as his own,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department for investigation and prompt prosecution. (NAN)