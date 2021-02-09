ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The revalidation and registration exercise was done at his ward (Ward E3) also known as “Premier Ward” at St. Stephen School Compound, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island axis of the state.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr Sanwo-Olu told party followers that the exercise was designed to further strengthen the APC toward becoming Africa’s largest political platform.

He said the revalidation of previous APC followers and registration of new members was to ensure that the party had an effective register that would boost the party’s status globally.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the revalidation confirmed his status as the Governor of Lagos State under the APC platform.

The APC is conducting a nationwide membership registration exercise between February 9 and 25.

(NAN)