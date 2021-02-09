The Lagos State government has announced the closure of the Yaba Overpass temporarily from Tuesday to February 23, to commence soil testing for the Red Line rail.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that the closure was in line with the Lagos State Multimodal Master Plan Transport System, with reference to the Red Line rail system.
Mr Oladeinde said the lane closure was necessary to commence soil testing along Yaba, Murtala Mohammed Way, and Ojuelegba Area (Tejuosho).
According to him, the exercise is part of the Traffic Management Plan to actualise the Light-Rail Mass Transit Red line phase 1, Oyingbo to Agbado.
The commissioner advised motorists to utilise the main carriageway during the temporary closure.
He gave the assurance that Traffic Management personnel would be on ground to direct traffic to minimise inconveniences.
Mr Oladeinde, however, implored residents, especially motorists who ply these corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place to bring lasting solutions to transportation challenges in the state.
(NAN)
